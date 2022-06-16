MMO sandbox BitCraft picks up another $22M in funding round led by Roblox CEO

Just a few weeks ago, we did a check-in on BitCraft, the procedurally generated sandbox MMORPG from Clockwork Labs. The game’s been notable thanks to its big-name investors, who included CCP Games’ Hilmar Petursson, and it has been relatively quiet this year during development, with a few granular dev blogs and lore posts along the way.

Well, add a few more dollars to the pile of money and big names funding the game, as Clockwork announced today that it’s closed a Series A funding round, netting $22M in investment.

“Clockwork Labs today announced they closed $22M in Series A funding led by Andreessen Horowitz to further develop their community sandbox MMORPG, BitCraft, alongside a new unannounced database technology which powers the game. David Baszucki, Roblox founder and CEO, also participated in the round as a private investor. A16z and Baszucki join an existing list of investors and games industry legends and leaders, including Supercell, CCP Games CEO Hilmar Petursson, and Unity co-founder David Helgason. Clockwork Labs credits Skycatcher, a game focused investment fund based in Texas, with providing the first major funding helping to jumpstart the project.”

According to the press release, the funding will be focused on scaling up the team, which is actively hiring. Pre-alpha began last year, and it sounds like alpha will launch later in 2022.

Source: Press release