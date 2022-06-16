Multiple MMOs mourn the passing of voice actor Billy Kametz

By
Chris Neal
-
    
1

Fandoms of gaming and anime were shocked by the sudden news of the death of voice actor Billy Kametz, who unfortunately passed away from stage IV colon cancer at age 35 this week.

Kametz was a prolific voice actor who poured his talents to a variety of IPs including anime like Attack on Titan and games such as Fire Emblem: Three Houses. More in our wheelhouse, Kametz lent his performance skills to characters in a number of MMORPGs, including The Elder Scrolls Online, Black Desert, and Vindictus, all of which offered their condolences to his family and friends on Twitter.

The obituary for Kametz shares his thanks for the outpouring of support from fans during his fight with cancer, while the family is asking that those who want to memorialize him do so by donating to the Colon Cancer Coalition in his honor.

sources: Penn Live via Kotaku, Twitter (1, 2, 3)
