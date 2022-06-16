Multiple MMOs mourn the passing of voice actor Billy Kametz

Fandoms of gaming and anime were shocked by the sudden news of the death of voice actor Billy Kametz, who unfortunately passed away from stage IV colon cancer at age 35 this week.

Kametz was a prolific voice actor who poured his talents to a variety of IPs including anime like Attack on Titan and games such as Fire Emblem: Three Houses. More in our wheelhouse, Kametz lent his performance skills to characters in a number of MMORPGs, including The Elder Scrolls Online, Black Desert, and Vindictus, all of which offered their condolences to his family and friends on Twitter.

The obituary for Kametz shares his thanks for the outpouring of support from fans during his fight with cancer, while the family is asking that those who want to memorialize him do so by donating to the Colon Cancer Coalition in his honor.



We are deeply saddened to hear of the recent passing of @BillyKametz. Billy was a talented voice actor and singer who voiced several NPCs for ESO, including some found in the High Isle Chapter. Our sympathies and condolences are with his family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/o7E9xLb33K — The Elder Scrolls Online (@TESOnline) June 15, 2022

Our thoughts and condolences go out to the family and friends of @BillyKametz

Thank you for bringing joy to our players with your voice for Lando.

Your legacy will live on in so many projects and hearts.

Let us all light a lantern today.

Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/Vh7gvu6Fea — Black Desert Online PC (@NewsBlackDesert) June 13, 2022

Billy Kametz has always been Lann to us.

Although he may be gone, he'll never be forgotten.

Rest in Peace Billy. #Vindictus #BillyKametz pic.twitter.com/CrWWZ0wVsL — Vindictus (@Vindictus) June 14, 2022