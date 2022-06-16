Pantheon updates fans on its development with its June newsletter

Animations! Banks! Weapon models! Zone artwork! All this and more has been improved in Pantheon over the past month, as relayed to fans in the game’s June newsletter that has just been unveiled. And all of this isn’t even the centerpiece of the newsletter, which is most concerned with the fact that development has nearly finished with getting the game’s in-house network systems integrated to the game’s build, which means that lengthy task will be finished and the team can start making use of more aggressive development pipelines.

This means, in practical terms, that more work can turn to making the world flow together seamlessly, while the art team turns its particular focus on other areas of the game and refining new spaces for players to eventually explore. The plan remains to let players start exploring these areas some time this summer, so for now patience and calm will be necessary, but you should keep your eyes peeled for further updates about future testing phases.