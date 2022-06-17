Betawatch: Gloria Victis is heading toward launch

Did you feel like Gloria Victis would spend forever in an early access beta state? It sure has felt like that for a while, but the developers stepped forth this week to offer a very emphatic no to that theory. In fact, the developers are even looking forward to the specific things needed to bring the game into its launch state. We’re approaching launch, everyone! It’s going to happen! Soon.
Other beta news is also happening soon. How soon? Look down a line.
- Overwatch 2 has outlined its launch plans for October 4th, with its next beta on June 28th. No, it will not include PvE at launch as once planned. Hey, if you wanted promises fulfilled, you probably shouldn’t have gotten hyped about a Blizzard title.
- The final alpha for Ravendawn has gone live with a revamped reputation system, ensuring that you aren’t on a simple good-or-bad axis because there are three points.
- Catching up on Pantheon development? Then it’s a good thing there’s a whole rundown of development in the most recent newsletter.
- Last but not least, Palia’s developers are answering questions while restating to players that the game is a long way away from launching. So not until December at least. Probably longer.
All right, let’s all clap our hands together and say “yay, beta news happened!” Now let’s clap our hands together again before browsing our full list of games in testing just below. You can clap your hands together if you want before letting us know about anything we missed down in the comments, but it’s probably easier to type with unclapped hands. Just saying.
As always, we consider an MMO to be in open testing if it features free, public signups and will server wipe prior to launch. An MMO is marked in closed testing if it’s running a private test phase that cannot freely be accessed by the general public; it’s usually under NDA as well. Early access and crowdfunded MMOs whose tests we deem legitimate will be included. So-called “open beta” soft-launch MMOs with cash shops, no sign of launch in the west, or limited interest for our readers will not be listed, nor will games that are NFT/blockchain scams; we also do not list expansions, with occasional exceptions.
Arcfall: Pre-alpha
Ashes of Creation: Alpha one
Book of Travels: Early access
Camelot Unchained: Closed beta one
Children of Ur: Open alpha, further development merged with Eleven
Chronicles of Elyria: Pre-alpha, again
Cinderstone Online: Closed Beta
City of Titans: Alpha
Corepunk: Closed alpha
Craftopia: Early access
The Cycle: Closed beta
Dark and Light: Early access
Darkbind: Closed beta
Dreamworld: Pre-alpha
Dual Universe: Paid beta
ECO: Early access
Eleven: Closed alpha
Embers Adrift: Backer beta
Enlisted: Beta
Fractured: Closed beta
Frozen Flame: Closed beta
Galahad 3093: Open beta
Genfanad: Alpha
Gloria Victis: Beta (early access) on Steam
Ilysia: Alpha two
Inferna: Early access
Kurtzpel: Closed beta
Line of Defense: Early access, removed from Steam
Noah’s Heart: Beta
Mad World: Alpha
Marvel Snap: Beta
Occupy White Walls: Early access
Osiris: New Dawn: Open beta
Outlaws of the Old West: Early access
Overwatch 2: Closed PvP beta
Pantheon: Backer pre-alpha
Project Genom: Closed alpha, servers offline for restructuring with SpatialOS
Project Gorgon: Early access beta
Prosperous Universe: Early access
Ravendawn: Alpha
Rise Online: Open alpha
SamuTale: Closed alpha
Ship of Heroes: Beta testing
Skydome: Closed beta
Star Citizen: Backer alpha
Starbase: Early access open alpha
Temtem: Early access, launching on September 6th
The Black Death: Early access alpha
The Cycle: Closed beta
The Repopulation: Early access alpha
The Wagadu Chronicles: Alpha testing
V Rising: Early access
Valiance Online: Closed beta
The Wagadu Chronicles: Alpha one
Wild Terra 2: Early access