Final Fantasy XIV announces its next live letter for July 1

All right, we’ve all had fun in Final Fantasy XIV futzing about with riding hippos and giving Ameliance school supplies, but it’s going to be time to get back into the main plot soon enough. Specifically, it’ll be time to get back into it at some point in August, based on the game’s update cadence, and that means we’re due to start getting previews of the upcoming content. That’s the stated purpose behind the upcoming Letter from the Producer occurring on July 1st, starting at 7:00 a.m. EDT.

