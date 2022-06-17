Rotwood is a multiplayer side-scrolling dungeon crawler from the makers of Don’t Starve

Klei Entertainment, the studio behind the popular survival title Don’t Starve as well as other excellent games like Oxygen Not Included and Mark of the Ninja, is getting into the roguelike genre with the announcement of Rotwood, a cartoony and crisp-looking side-scrolling dungeon crawler for up to four players.

“Explore and fight through a labyrinthian maze of dense forest and vicious vegetation with up to 3 of your friends. Forge your path through ever-increasing challenges and rewards to bring the spoils of your adventure back and craft new weapons and armor or fortify your safe haven.”

The game has only just been announced, with the preceding blurb and a gameplay trailer to show for itself. The trailer in question even is non-commital to a launch window, as the date oscillates between 2022 and 2024 before finally settling on “202?” as a release year. That said, the Steam page does promise more details in future announcements, and interested fans can get a look at this charming brawler in action below.

