Star Stable is pulling GameGuard from the game after three weeks

If for some reason you were unaware of this fact, Star Stable is a game about horses in which you play with horses and you have a fun horse time. It is not a game that anyone, ever has needed to cheat in, because as mentioned, it is a fun game about horses. Some people do try to cheat at this game anyway, because human beings are like that. In an effort to address this, the developers had implemented GameGuard about three weeks ago… but it’s not working out and they are now pulling it from the game altogether.

While the developers stress that the goal was to avoid cheating, it also became clear that this software was causing more issues for users and was not having the desired effect, thus resulting in pulling it altogether. It’s best removed by doing an uninstall and reinstall of Star Stable, although if you wind up with lingering GameGuard files on your machine further support is available. It’s all right, folks; it was a noble effort to prevent horse-related cheating. You tried it and it didn’t work, there’s no shame in that. We still celebrate your honse.