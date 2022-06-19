Hearthstone’s latest patch seeks to corral Fel Demon Hunter and Control Warrior decks

Hearthstone is continuing to turn the big giant knobs of balance with its most recent patch, seeking to address metagame concerns related to some of the more domineering decks in Standard right now: Fel Demon Hunter and Control Warrior.

“Roughly half of the changes in this patch are balance-motivated and intended to target the winrates of these decks directly,” the patch notes explain. “The rest of the changes in this patch are not primarily motivated by power level, but are instead focused on improving the play-against experience of some of the more polarizing cards in the game.”

As ever, the notes itemize individual card adjustments, most of which are suffixed with dev explanations on the design goals of the changes in question. The rest of the patch otherwise outlines tweaks to Battlegrounds mode, Mercenaries mode, and a few smaller bug fixes. For those who are playing with or against the aforementioned deck types, the notes are likely worth a perusal.