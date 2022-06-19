MMO Week in Review: Dragonslayer

Neverwinter released its Dragonslayer module this week on both PC and console, getting the universe one step closer to fulfilling somebody’s monkey’s paw wish that every MMORPG launch an expansion with dragon in the name.

Meanwhile, Activision-Blizzard continued its quest to be the most odious villain in gaming, Gazillion’s CEO apologized (kinda) for the Marvel Heroes debacle, TERA kept inching toward its sunset, and we examined predatory monetization in MMOs.

THIS WEEK’S TOP STORIES

THIS WEEK’S CASTS & STREAMS

Advertisement