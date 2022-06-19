MMO Week in Review: Dragonslayer

By
Bree Royce
-
    
0
RIbcage.

Neverwinter released its Dragonslayer module this week on both PC and console, getting the universe one step closer to fulfilling somebody’s monkey’s paw wish that every MMORPG launch an expansion with dragon in the name.

Meanwhile, Activision-Blizzard continued its quest to be the most odious villain in gaming, Gazillion’s CEO apologized (kinda) for the Marvel Heroes debacle, TERA kept inching toward its sunset, and we examined predatory monetization in MMOs.

Read on to catch up with the very best of this week’s MMO news and opinions today as every Sunday (since 2010!) in Massively Overpowered’s Week in Review!

THIS WEEK’S TOP STORIES

Perfect Ten: The 10 NPCs you meet in MMORPGs - Is there a figure in online games that more symbolizes the thin barrier between the server database and user playerbase than the non-player character? NPCs exist to fill the world…

THIS WEEK’S CASTS & STREAMS

Every week, get caught up on the MMO genre’s latest news and Massively OP’s best content in our MMO Week in Review! Want more roundups of content? Try Friday’s Betawatch for MMO testing highlights, Saturday’s Make My MMO for MMO crowdfunding updates, and Sunday’s The MOP Up, which mops up all the bits of news we didn’t cover anywhere else.
Advertisement
Previous articleAdventureQuest 3D adds the Curse Weaver, a $15 cosmetic Mage variant

No posts to display

Subscribe
Subscribe to:
0 Comments
Inline Feedback
View all comments