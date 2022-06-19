The Cycle attempts to tackle bugs and cheaters in its first pre-season patch

The first “official” season for survival shooter The Cycle: Frontier hasn’t even started yet, but the devs are attacking a host of problems that have sprung up in the game’s initial free-to-play launch in its first patch, with particular focus on fixing bugs and tamping down cheaters.

The patch notes post acknowledges that fighting against cheaters will be “an ongoing process,” but the patch has changed things enough that players should hopefully see some “improvements on all fronts” when compared to the shooter’s previous betas. The update otherwise narrows in on some bug fixes and gameplay adjustments, while a later hotfix attacked a known issue with safe pockets.

As for the next patch, that promises to bring more performance improvements and a reconnect feature, while functions like the friends list are being pushed back in the interest of attacking The Cycle’s existing list of problems.

