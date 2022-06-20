Albion Online revamps Crystal Arena and teleport in latest update to Into the Fray

So, how are you liking your shiny new castles, sparkling new mage staffs, and convenient new towns? That’s what the initial blast of the Into the Fray update brought to Albion Online earlier this month, but if it wasn’t enough for you, you’ll want to check out the tweaks Sandbox Interactive has made as of today – including a touch-up for the Crystal Arena.

“This patch brings some improvements to the Arena and the brand-new Crystal Arena. Firstly, players are fully healed at the end of a match and have all cooldowns reset, so that you enter the next fight at full health. Players’ max load now receives a significant increase while in an Arena match. Waiting times in the queue have been significantly reduced, particularly for premade 5-player teams, to get you into the action even quicker. And the highest Crystal Arena Rank Points that a player has reached in a season is now displayed in the Character Stats UI.”

The update also tweaks capturable orb behavior, allows players to teleport to Royal Cities and player islands from the new portal towns with their stuff, and lengthens castle chest respawn time to half an hour.

The first patch of the Into the Fray update is here, bringing further improvements to the Arena and Crystal Arena, numerous Quality-of-Life updates, and more. Read all about it here: https://t.co/9jWpijEFmD pic.twitter.com/xAScOwNG3C — Albion Online (@albiononline) June 20, 2022