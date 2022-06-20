Destiny 2 tentatively scores $13.5M in settlement with makers of cheat software

According to the stipulated motion, the settled upon figure effectively amounts to $2,000 of statutory damages for each of the 6,765 times the software was downloaded. Elite Boss Tech is further being hit with a permanent injunction that prohibits the company from making more software that infringes on Bungie’s software. The settlement is yet to get the rubber stamp from the court at the time of this writing, but at this point it’s likely all academic from here.

In other Destiny 2 news, Bungie is continuing to expand its “digital first” workplace initiative with 11 new states being approved for remote-eligible jobs.



Bungie is committed to digital-first. We are excited to announce 11 new states approved for remote-eligible work!https://t.co/5Jv3FZRv28 pic.twitter.com/1nTz1JqoCI — Bungie (@Bungie) June 17, 2022

