Funcom’s early access Dune Spice Wars 4X RTS just got multiplayer in its latest update

No, it’s not Funcom’s survival sandbox, but Dune Spice Wars is a Funcom-published strategy title that hit early access this past spring – and it’s finally getting the multiplayer mode that will make fans of MOP happy. It’s still pretty small-scale with up to four players, but it’s something. Funcom and Shiro are calling this the “first major delivery” on the game’s early access roadmap.

“Publisher Funcom and developer Shiro Games are excited to announce the arrival of multiplayer in Dune: Spice Wars, the spice-infused blend of 4X and RTS gameplay that pits the major forces of Dune against each other in an epic struggle for survival and control. Players can now band together in 2v2 matches or face each other in a free-for-all of up to four players. To celebrate this milestone, Dune: Spice Wars is now 20% off on Steam.”

MOP’s own Tyler previewed the game in our Not So Massively column back in April; he found it hewed much more toward the 4X genre than the RTS and will suit fans of the IP and complex 4X gameplay.