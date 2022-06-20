Osiris New Dawn introduces multiplayer crossplay between Steam and EGS, teases its next major update

While the silly tribalism between Steam users and EGS users continues to be an unfortunate thing, the sci-fi survival sandbox of Osiris: New Dawn is hoping to bring those two sides together through the magic of cross-platform play.

An update earlier this month is now letting players of the game join together in multiplayer survival good times, whether they’re on EGS or Steam. So now both sides can worry about other things, such as any number of interstellar horrors they’ll encounter. This follows the game’s arrival to EGS, which happened at the start of this month.

As for the game’s next major update, an earlier dev post is promising it will bring improved AI behaviors, better creature and player animation, and more missions and story elements. There’s also been some work on larger maps, terrain deformation, and a new power system that will require players to connect structures to power utilities such as solar panels. Timing for these updates wasn’t announced, but the game’s experimental branch will be the first to see these new features before going to live.