Path of Exile answers community questions on fine mechanical interactions between skills

We’re going to put something out there for everyone to chew on for a moment: Path of Exile has a lot of skills. Amazing concept, we know. In fact, it has a lot of different active and passive skills with different effects and to make a long story short, there are a lot of ways they can all interact. That’s why the developers have just posted a big list of answers to the community to help explain how some of the stranger edge cases of skill activations work in the game.
For example, there are only four skills that count as creating a chilling area around a player character, and even if a player has minions that separately create a chilling area, skills that take effect based on your
chilling area would not trigger. A hit that deals enough damage to get through your energy shield but hits you while you still have a shield up making you immune to stun could not stun you despite your shield being gone afterwards. Self-damage cannot be converted to damage types for various other reasons. It’s a long
list of specific effects and impacts, so if you want to get a sense of how interesting skill interactions work in distinct cases, check out the full list of answers
.
