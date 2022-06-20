Star Citizen QA tester is out of a job after pushing back against the company’s removed vaccine policy

“Today, I lost my job at Cloud Imperium Games for standing up for my fellow coworkers,” opens a LinkedIn post by a former employee for Star Citizen.

Kiplan Case, a QA tester who worked at CIG’s Austin, Texas, office, writes in the post that he argued in support of workers who are “being forced to return to office after they made the decision to get rid of their vaccine policy,” additionally alleging that those who have at-risk family members or who are immunocompromised themselves were given “a small extension of time before being required to Return to Office (RTO).” He was out of a job sometime after the matter, with no direct context about whether he was fired or quit in protest.



According to Case, the matter is being exacerbated by the cost of living in the Austin area, which is suffering from high gas prices that are affecting all of the US, while many of his former co-workers have reportedly had to move back in with family after being kicked out of their homes due to missed rent. “No one who works in the fastest growing form of media in the industry – video games – should be unable to afford a home at some point in their career,” he writes.

Chris Roberts himself has gone on record as saying that work from home requirements caused by COVID have delayed feature releases to Star Citizen, and CIG has been building a new Manchester, UK, office, so this drive to return to an office life is likely without dispute. It also goes against the evolving reality of office work in a pandemic world, particularly since companies like Bungie, ArenaNet, Cryptic, and even ABK have either gone fully remote or offer in-office and WFH hybrid options for their devs.

This also isn’t the first time the Austin office has been in the headlines, as devs there were reportedly mistreated during the Texas snowstorm of last year.

source: LinkedIn , thanks to Mazty for the tip!