Tree of Savior is letting players dress up like bird superheroes in its latest big event

Admittedly, it’s probably going to be hard for the painterly multiplayer ARPG Tree of Savior to top adding a literal Luchador class, but we have to applaud the decision the game has made to grant players the ability to dress up in Battle of the Planets-style superhero outfits. That’s pretty much what’s going down in the game’s most recent major event, running between now and Tuesday, July 12. Seriously, check out the penguin super sentai suit.

The TOS Hero event is feeling its superheroic silliest, offering up selection boxes of differing ranks that are filled with items like the aforementioned outfits, a laser pistol, and a spaceship that can either be found in mount or pet form. There’s also a wide variety of other goodies to gather up as well, which are all outlined in the announcement post.

Meanwhile, a patch set to arrive tomorrow will kick off a couple of additional events on top and apply some minor bug fixes to combat and visuals.