Grab a World of Warships gift key from Wargaming – for both newbies and vets

World of Warships is in the midst of a major patch – it just added the Faroe Islands last week – and a major transition as Wargaming plants its corporate roots in new countries. In celebration of the new release, the studio has granted us a bundle of keys that unlock goodies for players and would-be players of the MMO.

The code grants different goodies depending on whether or not you’re a brand-new player or existing players. Brand-new accounts will snag 200 Doubloons, 2M Credits, 7 days of Premium Account time, the Campbeltown British Premium Tier III Destroyer and Port Slot and Captain, the Nassau German Tier III Battleship and Port Slot and Captain, 3x Credits Containers, 3x Resources Containers, and 3x Lucky Containers, while existing players pick up one day of Premium Account time and the same nine Containers.

Redemption instructions for new players: If you are a new player, then once you arrive on the Landing Page, you’ll fill in your code in the section “ENTER THE CODE HERE” and then click on the “REGISTRATION” link to create your account.

Redemption instructions for existing players: If you are an existing player, then once you arrive on the Landing Page, you’ll click on the “GO TO ACTIVATION CODE” and then insert the CODE. Gifts will be delivered to your Port.

Codes should work starting today through July 21st, 2022, both for new and for existing players, everywhere in the world except the CIS region.

Good luck and have fun!