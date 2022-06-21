Diablo Immortal snagged 10M players out of its 30M registrations

Blizzard dropped an infographic last night for Diablo Immortal showing… well, some numbers, though probably not the numbers you’re most interested in. Most notably, the company confirms “over 10M installs” with over 14M characters created, with the Necromancer coming out on top. As multiple journalists and gamers have pointed out, the game had more than 30M preregistrations thanks to an incentivization campaign that promised in-game rewards, but it’s not entirely clear why Blizzard couldn’t convert those other 20M interested people, unless they’re all in China, whose release has been delayed even more. We’re also not getting a clear picture of concurrent users, either, nor of average expenditures in the game’s notoriously bad monetization system.

For comparison, Diablo III, which has now been neglected for years, sold over 30 million copies and set records for fastest-selling PC game ever at the time. Last year’s Diablo II Resurrected also performed well in its first quarter, swelling Blizzard revenues 20% when compared to the same quarter in 2020; indeed, it was the only game that performed well enough to move the needle for Blizzard in that period, and the company has nevertheless lost another 4M monthly active players since then. Of course, it’s now made up for those losses and then some… but whether it can keep them around long enough to launch Overwatch 2 is another story.

