Grim Dawn’s latest patch crushes bugs and applies several long lists of balance adjustments

We’ve noted before that the patch notes for multiplayer ARPG Grim Dawn can get pretty beefy, and the latest update available is definitely no exception, offering up a whole series of balance tweaks to items, armor, weapons, and skills.

The balancing in question touches specific items in the game, whether they’re classed as relics, epics, legendary sets, faction items, or non-legendary sets. There’s also been a redesign of ranged weapons with the hidden projectile passthrough modifier, and additional skill bonuses to Monster Infrequent rings, shoulder armor, and torso armor.

As for bug fixes, those address crashes, a memory leak related to items with certain stat combinations, and a few general gameplay fixes; one of our favorite notes is the removal of doors from the Bastion of Chaos due to “a review of fire codes” for the location. Basically, what we’re saying is get comfortable: These patch notes are mighty.