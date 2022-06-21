Outriders is free-to-play on Steam until June 23

Do you remember Outriders? No, maybe not, very few people remember – wait, we already made that joke. And it’s not even totally accurate, as the looter-shooter does have a player count near 1000 daily average on Steam Charts. (Which is a lot more than we can say for Babylon’s Fall.) But it seems clear that the developers want more eyes on the game, so it’s running a free play event on Steam through June 23rd to celebrate the latest update, Worldslayer.

That upgrade is pretty significant, adding four new player classes, dynamic co-op play, new power expansions with skills and new firearms, and the new endgame city of Tarya Gratar. There’s a lot to do, in other words. If you’re a former player and want to see how the game has changed, you can jump in for the free event; if you’re a new player and feel the urge to try a different looter-shooter, hey, that’s a reason too. The whole thing even has a trailer just below if you’d like.

Source: Press release