Team-based building block FPS Block N Load announces a sequel, opens closed beta sign-ups

We haven’t seen the team-based FPS Block N Load cross our news desk too often, but this shooter is most certainly still a thing, though only just barely in terms of player headcount. Perhaps the series will get a fresh injection of interest thanks to developer Toadman Interactive’s announcement of a sequel.

Block N Load 2 was officially unveiled last week, bringing the original game’s unique combination of FPS action and quick brick-based building mechanics back once again, only with shinier visual flair, 40 total blocks to use, a roster of unique heroes, and the ability for users to craft their own arenas with a map editor tool. The game promises unique variants of king of the hill, capture the flag, elimination, and base defense game modes, which can further be distinct with the use of blocks, traps, and on-the-fly building.

Block N Load 2 doesn’t have a release date yet, but interested players can sign up for a closed beta test that’s scheduled for sometime in the near future, with dates to be announced in the coming months. For the time being, there’s a website, a Discord, and a gameplay trailer.



