The Stream Team: More smashing and bashing Guild Wars 2 dragons

finished up End of Dragons, it’s only fitting that Massively OP’s MJ celebrates by participating in Guild Wars 2’s Dragon Bash event. After all, it commemorates the defeat of the elder dragons! Not caring that they are only piñatas and holograms, MJ will be smashing and bashing dragons galore in this summer festival. Tune in live at 8:00 p.m. to join us in Hoelbrak to relax (and sing along with the super catchy theme song!).
What: Guild Wars 2
Who: MJ Guthrie
When: 8:00 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, June 21st, 2022
