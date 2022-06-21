Valheim fixes Steam saves, patches in fragrant flower crowns

A particularly nasty bug that was causing Valheim players to lose progress while playing through Steam has been solved, according to the developers.

“[This patch] fixes some issues regarding Steam Cloud saves. You as a player should not need to do anything, and the saves should be moved automatically. However, for this patch we do advise people to make backups of your saves, just in case,” the devs advised.

To celebrate Midsummer in the game, Valheim added a decorative Maypole, flower crowns, and an array of additional banner colors. The patch also claims to reduce the number of crashes due to an improved Unity version and vastly increases the amount of Steam Cloud storage.