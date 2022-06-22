PSA: Lord of the Rings Online has even more corgis to dump into your lap

The corgi invasion of Middle-earth hasn’t stopped just because Lord of the Rings Online’s anniversary celebration did. If you missed out on snagging a free pint-sized doggo as a companion, Daybreak is offering a second shot through a corgi contest.
LOTRO is currently partying down at Minas Tirith for the Midsummer Festival, which is scheduled to conclude on July 11th. The MMO also recently restored its new account creation system after taking it offline for a week due to “an infrastructure issue.”
Source: Daybreak Game Company
