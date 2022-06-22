The Cycle officially begins its first season with a new Fortuna Pass and Twitch Drops campaign

Pre-season is now over for the PvPvE shooter The Cycle: Frontier. While the game already made its free-to-play launch earlier this month, the game is now officially starting off its very first full season, marking the occasion with an all-new Fortuna Pass.

As one might expect, this Fortuna Pass operates similarly to other battle passes in similar titles, with a free track and a paid track that costs 950 Aurum. The pass offers up salvage tokens and Aurum for free, while the paid edition also adds XP boosters for the pass, new Prospector skins, melee weapons, emotes, banners, charms, and more. The game is further celebrating its new season kick-off with Twitch Drops that can be gathered between now and July 4th.

As for the release version of the game, the patch notes outline several tweaks to matchmaking, enemy loot and respawn timers, and the ability to craft altered nickel. The notes section also points out that further balancing will be made as the season progresses, though late-game tweaks aren’t planned to arrive until after the devs at Yager have gathered data they want.

