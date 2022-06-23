Dungeons and Dragons Online goes prehistoric with Isle of Dread launch

Watch out for the enormous piles of dino doo-doo, and welcome to Isle of Dread! Dungeons and Dragons Online brought the classic D&D module to life with the launch of the MMO’s latest expansion this past Wednesday.
Isle of Dread makes a lot of big changes to the game, including raising the level cap to 32, introducing a dozen new quests, opening a special raid, improving teleport items with additional destinations, adding more epic destinies, and welcoming the new cat-like Tabaxi race.
The base expansion can be purchased for $40 now or with store points in December.
Source: DDO. Thanks DDOCentral!
