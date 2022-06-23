No Man’s Sky will launch on the Nintendo Switch October 7

Earlier this month, Hello Games announced that it is bringing No Man’s Sky to PlayStation’s VR2 headset – and apparently, it isn’t done porting. Today, the company confirmed that it’s partnering with no less than Bandai Namco to pop the wildly popular space MMO sandbox to the Nintendo Switch on October 7th – the same day the PlayStation 5 physical version launches.

“Originally released in 2016, NO MAN’S SKY is a science fiction exploration game set in a procedurally generated universe. It boasts an almost infinite number of never-before-seen planets and star systems to explore, each one teeming with life to be discovered. Players can choose to explore, craft, build, trade, fight or just try to survive in this vast intergalactic playground. Since its initial launch, No Man’s Sky has received six years’ worth of major content updates, 20 major updates to date. Day one players on Nintendo Switch can expect everything that was possible and applicable to be crammed in from those updates, as well as continuous updates in the future delivering new content. The No Man’s Sky community is one of the largest and most welcoming in all of gaming. For many it is their ‘forever game’, with over half a billion hours played, across millions of players.”

Hello Games promises that the Switch will get all the same updates and features as the game’s other editions.

No Man's Sky is coming to Nintendo Switch and it looks 😍 Releasing Oct 7th 🚀 pic.twitter.com/kmKVHuVhXm — Sean Murray (@NoMansSky) June 23, 2022

No Man's Sky Switch will also be getting a physical version 💪 Bandai Namco distributing 🙏 you guys the box is 👌 pic.twitter.com/ZAXneBbn2E — Sean Murray (@NoMansSky) June 23, 2022

Source: Press release