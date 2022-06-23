RuneScape celebrates summer and teases Legacy of Zamorak, OSRS celebrates Pride

Whether you’re in RuneScape or Old School RuneScape, there’s a little something for you to take part in. We’ll start with OSRS, which is kicking off its weekly newsletter with Pride celebrations being held in-game, including a special quest that grants a new Rainbow Flower Crown along with a Rainbow Scarf from 2017, and a special community-run Pride parade this afternoon on both World 500 and World 562.

In addition to the Pride events, this week’s update applies a variety of pet-related changes that players voted for in Poll 76 and makes a round of general gameplay changes. Finally, mobile fans of OSRS have a new mobile client to download that replaces the old Java client, which incidentally does mean that the minimum device requirements to play OSRS Mobile have also changed.

Meanwhile in RuneScape, Lumbridge Crater is once again transforming into a summertime event spot between June 27th and July 31st. The event will once again offer up familiar XP-granting summertime events that get 10% increases during happy hour times or spotlight events, while this year’s event provides some new rewards like new surfboards, cosmetic items, and cocktails that act like potions while the Beach is active.

Finally, Jagex also just dropped a teaser trailer for Legacy of Zamorak.

“Battle a God in our most scalable boss fight ever, play as Moia in new Quest ‘Daughter of Chaos’ and experience a Wilderness reborn where PVM reigns – but fear remains.Join us on Saturday, June 25th at 5pm Game Time for a Deep Dive and more reveals about all this brand new content.”