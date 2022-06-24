Diablo Immortal player outlines how he used 600M gold from World of Warcraft to buff his gems

By now, players of Diablo Immortal are likely familiar with the Redditor Daymeeuhn; he’s the guy who first calculated the real money cost to get BiS to be over $100K, then amended that figure down to $50K-$80K. He’s back once again with a new Reddit thread, which details how he beefed up his character’s gems using gold from World of Warcraft.

According to Daymeeuhn, he spent the month of May flipping BlizzCon loot cards and other codes into WoW gold through Discord Markets, earning himself 600M gold in the process. He then used that gold to buy WoW Tokens, which he then converted into Blizzard Balance that was used in DI to upgrade his gems, ending up with 7,000 Resonance and unlocking four out of five resonance bonuses.



Why go through all of this? To create a character specifically to hunt down cash whales, apparently. “When you see me battling cash whales in Battlegrounds, know that I’m engaging them using World of Warcraft currency as my main funding source,” Daymeeuhn explains. “There’s a sense of hilarity to me in dunking on a cash whale as a ‘gold whale.'”

In other DI news, one of the devs of the game promises that new content for the title is coming soon, specifically at the tail end of the game’s current battle pass season. Players can expect information about the next battle pass, information on fixes and features, and details on the game’s update cadence.