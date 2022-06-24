Elder Scrolls Online’s afternoon livestream is agog for Billy Boyd and Brahgas

Have you been having fun with the Tales of Tribute TCG in The Elder Scrolls Online’s High Isle chapter? Maybe you’ve liked the game, enjoyed trying to climb the leaderboard, or maybe you’ve been delighted by actor Billy Boyd’s turn as the NPC Brahgas. If that last point is you, then you’ll definitely want to tune in to ESO Live today, June 24th, when the actor will be joining the devs to talk all about the character.

Boyd will be a special guest and will be discussing the character he plays as in High Isle as well as his film and voiceover career. The stream will also bring on Zone Lead Jason Barnes to discuss the creation of Brahgas, and there will be Twitch Drops to sweep up and a special giveaway on offer during the stream.

For those who love Brahgas, Billy Boyd, and that accent, it’s all scheduled to go down at 3:00 p.m. EDT on the game’s Twitch channel.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>