Lost Ark explains the June patch’s delay, removes P2W statted cosmetics from update

Though Amazon has delayed Lost Ark’s summer patch – to the very last day of June – that hasn’t put a damper on the team’s dev blogs. The latest is an update on what’s coming (or more specifically, what isn’t) and why the delay needed to happen.

“While we originally hoped to release the June update earlier in the month, a few factors played into the update moving to the end of the month; working with Smilegate RPG to add in the player-requested Stronghold Research, our teams focusing on ridding Arkesia of bots (and corresponding queue times), evaluating other content set to arrive, and adding in a few player gifts,” the studio says.

Notably, there’s one thing planned for the June release that isn’t happening now: Yoz’s Jar, which basically included skins with stats that would’ve been effectively pay-to-win. The studio has pulled it out:

“We didn’t want players to feel that the skins found in Yoz’s Jar were necessary for gameplay, especially if gated by a significant monetary or in-game currency barrier, which is why we’ve decided to remove Yoz’s Jar and the skins from the Wrath of the Covetous Legion Update.”