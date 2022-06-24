Steam’s Summer Sale 2022 slashes prices on New World, Endwalker, Classic Guild Wars, and more

Bree Royce
Steam’s Summer Sale is upon us once again, and this morning you might even be able to access it without everything timing out! There are some notable MMORPGs and MMO-adjacent multiplayer titles taking part in the sale you might want to know about. We’re not gonna name everything, but some highlights:

And most interestingly, the ArenaNet devs have apparently heard my pleas and have put the Guild Wars 1 trilogy on sale for 15 bucks. (Eye of the North is excluded.) This is a pretty rare occurrence, so if you’ve never played the classic Guild Wars 1, it’s a decent deal for a tremendous amount of content, and I’m going to buy copies for my kids myself.

Feel free to shout out in the comments if you spot a great deal you think your fellow readers would want to know about!

