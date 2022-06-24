Tencent teases the announcement of a new open-world MMO powered by Unreal Engine 5 next week

With all of the summertime games showcases fluttering around like tree pollen, it’s probably easy to kind of lose track of one or two of them, so you can be forgiven for not knowing about Spark, the games showcase run by Chinese gaming giant Tencent. We call attention to this year’s event because it will apparently be the platform where Tencent is unveiling a new open-world MMO.

Information about this new title is predictably sparse, owing to it being linked to a teaser video that showcases a fantasy setting of Asian design. All we know right now is that this game will be built on Unreal Engine 5, while the source that shared the video says a full announcement will be made on Monday, June 27th – the same day as Spark 2022. The source also claims that this will be an “open-world MMORPG” built by developer Lightspeed Studios, which is known for games such as PUBG Mobile and Apex Legends Mobile.

Spark 2022 itself is set to kick off at 8:00 a.m. EDT on June 27th, and is expected to unveil a wide range of games and updates if the event’s landing site is any indication.