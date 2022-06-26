Star Stable prances, gallops, and canters onto the Epic Game Store

Maybe you were too dazzled by the shining manes and hoofbeats of Star Stable to realize this, but until recently, the equestrian MMORPG was only available through its own website. This situation changed last week when Star Stable leaped onto the Epic Game Store in 15 languages.

“The launch on the store is part of Star Stable’s strategy of increasing its distribution channels and providing its target audience with additional options of how they can discover and engage with the product,” the studio said. “With over 1 million downloads of Star Stable Online on mobile already, the game experience and product will be the same on Epic Games as it is via the official website.”

SSE’s Therése Forssell Lagerstam hopes this will take the MMO into good pastures: “Epic Games is an excellent platform for us to expand our reach to potential audiences. The Star Stable brand has a huge fanbase across the world, and this launch helps us to keep sharing the game’s values. We always keep players at the heart of what we do, and we know being on Epic Games will help us to further grow our wonderful fanbase.”

According to the Epic Game Store page, Star Stable boasts over 6,000 quests and 300 horses.