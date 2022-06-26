The MOP Up: Super Mario Odyssey mod throws a 10-player party

Probably most of us have enjoyed some two-player Super Mario Bros. over the years, but how about a 10-player session? You can do just that right now with a mod for Super Mario Odyssey, which increases the craziness quotient of this platformer to a nice even 10.

Read on for a roundup of other smaller MMO news stories and videos from this past week in this edition of The MOP Up

Bethesda introduced players to the key heroes of the upcoming Redfall: “Before vampires took over the island of Redfall, the answer would have been ‘very little,’ aside from perhaps their shared status as human beings. Now that humanity is a rarity in the once-quaint coastal town, they have something new in common.”

Moonlight Sculptor’s got a trio of summer events running from now through the middle of July!

The UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said that it’s undertaking an investigation into mobile browsers and cloud gaming to see if there’s anything hinky going on.

FFXIV posted the lyrics to “In the Balance,” a song featured on its Endwalker EP.

“We’ve just deployed an update that allows the owners of either series of Kirac’s Vault Pass who wish to dual-wield a weapon to claim a free additional copy of each unique weapon skin they already own,” said Path of Exile’s team.

Real-time strategy MMO Rise of Kingdoms made the jump from mobile to PC in the past week.

A small Neverwinter patch made a few balance adjustments.

PUBG Battlegrounds teased the Deston map coming with the next update:

The next 8×8 Battleground arrives with Update 18.2. Welcome to Deston. pic.twitter.com/veQ8n9KaRK — PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS (@PUBG) June 22, 2022

