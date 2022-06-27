Neverwinter brings the Celebration of Lliira around once more on June 30

The Celebration of Lliira, the goddess of joy in Neverwinter’s setting, is set to arrive in just a few days for anyone who feels like celebrating right now. Or anyone who feels like partnering up with a spectral bear filled with a starfield, which is probably more likely right about now. But hey, you can also get a cosmic pig, or a fashion set, or dyes… there’s a lot of stuff you can get from this particular celebration regardless of your personal joy threshold. Lliira doesn’t care, whatever makes you happy.

