Skull and Bones will reportedly share a launch date and official gameplay in a ‘re-reveal’ this July

It’s easy to assume that Skull and Bones has been languishing in development hell: The piratical sandbox first made its debut at E3 2017 but has been pushed back from release a total of four times, likely aided by the shift to a “new vision” and Ubisoft Singapore being among the studios enfolded in the scandals that have been haunting Ubisoft entirely.

Despite all of this, the game is apparently looking for a second chance at a first impression as it plans to “re-reveal” itself in a special announcement on the week of July 4th. This presentation will reportedly offer up some official gameplay previews, share additional details about the game, and ultimately provide a release date.

A refresher: The game has already been projected to release sometime in the fiscal year of 2023 in an investor call, and one of the title’s private testers leaked some introductory footage. It’s also worth repeating that a release date for this particular game doesn’t ever seem to be set in stone. Still, if insider reports are to be believed, we’ll be hearing more soon.