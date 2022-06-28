Downgraded sci-fi MMORPG Starborne Frontiers begins closed beta signups

Sci-fi MMORPG Starborne Frontiers has been on our radar a year now as the spawn of Iceland-based Solid Clouds, which as you could probably guess is led by former EVE Online bosses. At least it used to be an “persistent MMORPG”; it was announced that way in 2021, though by early 2022, the studio had apparently downgraded it – or at least its marketing – to a “squad RPG,” even scrubbing its original press release of the MMORPG terminology. In any case, in today’s closed beta announcement, the studio is calling it a “multi-platform RPG” and “squad RPG” in the PR and official site.

“REYKJAVIK, Iceland – 23rd June 2022 – Game developer Solid Clouds is excited to announce the closed Beta launch of their newest title, Starborne: Frontiers! Frontiers is a multi-platform RPG and the studio’s second game. Set in the same universe as their first game, Starborne: Sovereign Space, it combines aspects of auto battlers and squad-based RPGs to offer a more up-close and in-depth view of the complex sci-fi world. Taking up the mantle of Fleet Commander, players will recruit new ships and train their pilots to take on all the dangers – and secrets – that the edge of the galaxy has to offer. From bounty hunting boss fights to the campaign storyline, with multiple game modes and recruitable characters from 10 different factions, Frontiers offers players strategic challenges from every angle.”

Beta info is on the official site, though you’ll need to dive into the Discord to sign up. Solid Clouds says these beta testers “will be able to get a first glimpse of Frontiers’ campaign mechanics, PvP arena, and the bounty system.” CBT is expected to begin “in the upcoming weeks.”

“Starborne: Frontiers is a squad-based RPG for mobile and PC, where you act as the commander of a singular fleet, recruiting new ships and strategizing your way through PVP and PVE battles. It will feature multiple game modes, recruitable characters from 10 different factions, and for the first time, a story campaign set in the Starborne universe. It’s a different kind of strategy than Sovereign Space, but one we hope you’ll enjoy nonetheless.”