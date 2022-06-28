EVE Online shows off its latest graphical upgrades and career improvements

The latest update for EVE Online is all about making the game pretty. Make it look better. Higher ship texture resolution with better compression, higher resolution on nebulae, better visuals for sites for career agents… all of that stuff is in this update as part of the ongoing project to make the game look better today than it did yesterday. Sure, you might still be experiencing the same gameplay loop of mining asteroids until your cargo hold is full and then selling all of it, but your asteroids are going to look much better now.

Advertisement