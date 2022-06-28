EverQuest begins the brand-new Scorched Sky Celebration

Darn it, EverQuest, if there were ever a time when you could get away with intentional misspelling it would have been now. This could be the Scorched Sky Selebration, but you dropped the ball. But we supposed that misspelling things isn’t properly hardcore, and this particular celebration is all about proving that you’re tough enough to endure the unmitigated heat of the environment, so head on out to Lavastorm and speak to a Devotee of Flame to get started with the celebration.

Celebrants have three new quests, a new mission, and a series of overseer quests to take part in the celebratory spirit from now until July 10th, so you should probably hurry up and get into proving that you’re tough enough to survive the scorching sky. (Assuming your preferred server is up to the Dragons of Norrath expansion, otherwise you’re out of luck.) What’s your reward for survival? Survival. Also some other stuff from the quests, probably, but you’re vacationing in a place called “Lavastorm.” Survival seems like its own reward.