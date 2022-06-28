Guild Wars 2 adds emboldened raids, more rewarding strikes, and contentious balance changes in today’s update

The latest update for Guild Wars 2 has been rumbling forth with all of the noise of a herd of buffalo on the strength of some hotly contested balance tweaks that have led to some truly unfortunate reactions from players, and now it has officially gone live along with the latest patch notes.

The notes in question offer up more details on what else is being applied to Tyria beyond balancing, such as the introduction of an emboldened mode for raids, which applies stacks that boost health, damage output, and healing to one of the game’s seven raid encounters every week. These stacks increase with every failure of the emboldened encounter, and players are able to disengage the buff if they choose.

Another major piece of the update is a ramping up in rewards for EOD strikes, with more weekly gold rewards for normal and challenge modes, an Antique Summoning Stone granted once per week, and the chance to see a tradable Imperial Everbloom Sprout drop that allows an account-bound Imperial Everbloom infusion to be selected. Zazzl also has an Imperial Everbloom power attribute infusion available for purchase once per account after meeting specific requirements.

Other adjustments include tweaks to the Hearts and Minds encounter, new weapon skins, an increase in rewards for Twisted Marionette, and a number of general changes and fixes. All of the specifics are outlined in the notes.



Today’s update is live! Catch up on the latest #GuildWars2 update notes and log in to experience updates to raids, strike missions, skills and balance, and more. https://t.co/NVpIKdCY8j pic.twitter.com/BT75qpb0Ck — Guild Wars 2 (@GuildWars2) June 28, 2022