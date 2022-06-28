Lost Ark breaks down the mechanics and rewards of June 30’s legion raid encounter

Since the upcoming Yvkas legion raid represents some of the most challenging content players will face in Lost Ark, a little forward notice on what to expect will probably not go amiss. Luckily, Amazon Games has provided a wealth of information in a new post, offering plenty of details about how legion raids will work and the rewards waiting for those who manage to put Vykas down.

Those who have taken on the Valtan legion raid added in May will find similar mechanics in the Vykas legion raid, including a checkpoint system and summonable Sidereals. The only major difference is in the raid’s entry requirements, which include the completion of a quest in South Vern. As for rewards, the Vykas raid grants materials needed to help players put together relic gear.

The post further nods in the direction of tips and events to help players reach Tier 3 item levels, along with the promise of an additional power boosting event and a free Punika Pass arriving in the July update to keep players progressing in the gear ranks. Otherwise, the June update will land on Thursday, June 30th, thanks to a delay.