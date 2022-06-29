Dual Universe releases its Mercury update while it looks back at two years of beta

Followers of the sci-fi building sandbox Dual Universe have likely been hearing a lot about the Mercury update all this month, but now is the time to experience it themselves: Mercury has officially gone live, bringing a few new things for the game’s players.

The party piece of the update is the Alioth Exchange, which will let players showcase a variety of player-created things such as ship shops, orgs, entertainment venues, and more, all in one centrally located display hub. The Exchange features a transportation hub that lets players go to a specific display or even an external location linked to a listing, while getting a spot in the Exchange further allows players access to advertising features in the building. Players interested in getting a spot can learn more here.



The Mercury update otherwise introduces the new Summer DAC currency that existing subscribers can give to friends to grant them one month of access to DU, makes additional visual updates to the sandbox, introduces more LUA API revamps, and resets talent points. The patch notes provide more details.

This new update also heralds DU’s second year of beta, which was celebrated in a video collage. As for when beta will end and launch will start, there’s still no timeline, though the devs at Novaquark are apparently beginning the countdown to that point.