Fallout TV series unveils several members of its regular cast

Back in 2020, we learned that a TV series based on Fallout was in the works. The initial announcement confirmed that this new series would be on Amazon Prime Video and would be helmed by the creators of Westworld, while an announcement this past January confirmed that production was set to start later this year.

We now have a fresh tidbit of information about the series, which has just announced three members of the series’ recurring cast: Kyle MacLachlan, most known for Blue Velvet and Dune; Xelia Mendes-Jones, who stars in the upcoming action film Havoc; and Aaron Moten, whose credits include TV series Disjointed and Next. These three join lead actress Ellen Purnell and lead actor Walton Goggins.

We still have no idea on when this series is slated to begin since production hasn’t started yet. Meanwhile, there are things for fans to do to tide themselves over in FO76. Mothman-shaped things.