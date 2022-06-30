Blade & Soul is introducing a third Warden spec and a new dungeon in the July 6 Infinite Inferno update

“Wardens have been wielding massive weapons with devastating effects, but what if these weapons were, literally, engulfed in flames?” That’s the question being posed by Blade & Soul, and the answer is coming in the Infinite Inferno patch arriving on Wednesday, July 6th.

The centerpiece of this upcoming patch is the third spec for Wardens, Way of the Inferno, which will indeed let these massive sword-swingers cover their comically large blades in equally hot fire. The other major portion of the patch is the next dungeon in the Nykarri Island chain known as the Altar of the Infinite, which promises more story, more warlocks, and new accessories.

Way of the Inferno will additionally launch Soul Boost Season 2, Battle Pass Season 3, and three different events including the return of the fishing-centric Fortune Falls event. On the subject of events, the Daily Dash event is now live this week, granting players the opportunity to snap up special rewards such as Scale Support Chests, Pet Packs, or Skystealer Crystal Chests.