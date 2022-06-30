Diablo II Resurrected releases its multiplayer lobby update as an ARPG guide site drops Diablo Immortal

Earlier this week, Diablo II: Resurrected announced an update meant to “elevate multiplayer lobbies for console and PC.” That update has arrived on schedule, introducing a number of features to make playing with others easier.

One of the major features for this update is another expansion of the games search list, which will now find a larger number of game sites in a region and double the number of games in the list thanks to some backend updates. Both PC and console players are getting some new options when they start a game as well, with console players getting three different options including a choice that lets them customize their game, and PC players receiving a search function in the lobby. There has also been a variety of quality-of-life updates and an event that boosts magic find by 50% between now and July 4th.

In other Diablo-related news, popular ARPG guide website Maxroll has announced that it will no longer be covering Diablo Immortal, citing the game’s aggressive monetization as a reason for the decision.

“We knew all along the game would be pay-to-win, and leading a cherished franchise into the mobile market would certainly bring challenges for both the developers and community,” reads the announcement. “Despite these concerns, we planned to prevail and make the most of what we thought was a good core game with plenty of potential. With how the release turned out, we couldn’t have been more disappointed.”

sources: D2R website, Maxroll
Activision-Blizzard is considered a controversial gaming company owing to a long string of scandals over the last few years, including the Blitzchung boycott, mass layoffs, labor disputes, and executive pay fiasco. In 2021, the company was sued by California for fostering a work environment rife with sexual harassment and discrimination, the disastrous corporate response to which compounded Blizzard’s ongoing pipeline issues and the widespread perception that its online games are in decline. Multiple state and federal agencies are investigating the company as employees strike and call for Bobby Kotick’s resignation. As of 2022, the company is being acquired by no less than Microsoft.
