Final Fantasy XI discusses bundled subscriptions, burn parties, and new zones in its AMA

In honor of the game’s 20th anniversary, the Final Fantasy XI staff recently held an AMA event on Reddit. This is all well and good, but maybe you don’t feel like scrolling through Reddit and just want to see the questions and answers easily readable on the official site. Good news: you can do just that with the official summary, which recaps the most relevant questions as well as the developer answers. (You do lose out on associated discussions in the process, though.)

A lot of the questions are either things that players should already know (burn parties, for example, are not something the developers want to encourage as strategies) or have been stated in more oblique form beforehand (the staff would love to decouple the game from archaic PS2 development kits, but it would be an insanely expensive task and thus isn’t realistic). Others are more positive; for example, the team would like to have bundled subscriptions with Final Fantasy XIV again, and work is being done on an all-new battlefield for players to explore. Check out the full rundown for all of the details revealed, although you should temper your expectations by remembering this is an older game with limited resources.