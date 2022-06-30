Indie MMORPG Genfanad’s $20K Kickstarter is fully funded, beta begins next month

A month ago, browser-based indie MMO Genfanad opened a modest Kickstarter – and as of this morning, it’s fully funded.

Developer Rose Tinted Games has successfully funded at just shy of $20,000 with 260 backers – double what it originally sought. Along the way, donors effectively unlocked clothing customization, dyes, spell animations, and hair styles, though the campaign didn’t quite reach the $25,000 goal, which would’ve unlocked support for minipets. The total of 260 backers also increased bank space for future players.

As we’ve previously noted, Genfanad already has a complete and playable prototype form; the Kickstarter wasn’t intended to fund the beginnings of the game but the end – “a push to polish what we have and get us to that vaunted ‘fresh server’ release feel,” the devs wrote.

“[A] deepest thank you from the bottom of our hearts,” the team posted this morning. “At the end, 260 people thought this project was worth pledging your hard-earned money towards, and we are honored to have you join us on our development journey. Backer surveys will be sent out in the next few days, so look out for that! As promised, the Genfanad Beta will start this summer, and we’re aiming for July 15th as the start date.”