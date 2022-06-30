Neverwinter releases a balance patch that’s not particularly kind to dragons

By
Eliot Lefebvre
-
    
0
THIS IS THE MADDEST I HAVE EVER BEEN!

Gosh, it is not as much fun to be a dragon as Neverwinter with the most recent patch as it was beforehand. Green dragons were probably having a great time removing buffs with Mass Dispel and also preventing bards from singing songs, but now they can’t do that any more. Rise of Tiamat’s Normal mode has also seen a large number of decreases, from reducing the number of Vile Swarm patches down to three instead of five to reducing the ramp-up damage of Tiamat’s auras. Why would they make dragons weaker?

Heck, it even goes so far as player-facing items! The Epic Dragonbone Wand has had a bug corrected and it now improves critical strike by 4.5%, not 45%. (There’s a decimal point that’s quite important, all right.) It’s a small patch in the grand scheme of things, but it seems patently clear that this is a patch that is generally just not kind to dragons. We’re sorry, dragons. Hopefully you can go cry in your various dragon hoards and feel better about yourselves later.

Source: Official Site
